Ag extends invitation to Spend a Day in Farm Country

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – How does a robot milk a cow? How do you raise chickens on pasture? And just what are those crops you’re seeing along the highway?

Those questions and more will be answered this weekend by the people who run the dairy farms, raise the livestock and grow the crops.

August 10 is the date of the sixth edition of A Day in Farm Country.

Three farms are on this year’s free, self-guided tour, which is coordinated by the Northern Ontario Farm Innovation Alliance.

Participants this year are:

Breault Family Farm on Sale Barn Road outside New Liskeard, where Alain Breault and Nancy Frey produce pasture-raised beef and chicken.

Martin Dairy Farm, also on Sale Barn Road, where Duane Martin uses Lely robotics for milking.

North Prairie Feeds, on North Quarry Road north of Temiskaming Shores, where Leon and Donna Kramer will focus on crops grown in the area.

At the North Prairie stop, visitors can also see displays of modern and old-fashioned equipment, guess the weight of their group prior to crossing the weigh scales, and buy a lunch in support of local Scouts.

The tour is free, and participants who have their passports stamped at a minimum of one location will be entered into a draw for a cooler of local products.

The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Protective booties will be provided at livestock stops to guard against potential disease transmission between sites.

For further information, see the alliance’s website.