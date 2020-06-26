Adding some colour to Canada Day

ENGLEHART (Staff) — In the spirit of the times which encourage staying at home as much as possible, Englehart and area residents are being encouraged by the Englehart Special Events committee to decorate their windows for Canada Day.

To encourage everyone in participating in the event the Englehart Special Events Committee is offering first, second and third-place prizes of gift certificates from local businesses. The first-place prize is worth $75. Second place is worth $50. Third place is worth $25.

To register your window, email Englehartrec@englehart.ca or call the Englehart recreation department at 705-544-1952 to provide your address so judges can check out your artwork.

Eligible participants are residents of Englehart, Evanturel Township, the Municipality of Charlton and Dack, Chamberlain Township and the surrounding areas.