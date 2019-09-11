A PASTURE WALK

Paul DeJong, at left, of the Charlton Angus Cattle Company listened as Peter Kotzeff outlined his approach to beef production and pasture management. Kotzeff, a Bruce County beef producer and retired veterinarian, uses intensive rotational grazing to maintain soil health and as an integral part of his beef operation. His practices earned the Beef Farmers of Ontario’s Environmental Stewardship Award in 2014 and the Mapleseed Pasture Innovation Award in 2015. Kotzeff was the guest speaker at a recent Beef Farmers of Temiskaming information night and pasture walk hosted by the Charlton Angus Cattle Company northwest of Englehart. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)