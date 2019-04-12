A gem of a show

HAILEYBURY (Staff) — Even before modern man looked up, his predecessors were keeping their eyes to the ground in search of the perfect rock.

That hasn’t changed.

Rockhounds from across the province and beyond will be at Northern College in Haileybury Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the 36th annual Gangue-sters Rock and Mineral Show.

There will be something for everyone, from young to old, and plenty of opportunities to marvel, talk, learn, teach and buy treasures for your own collection or as gifts.

There will also be activities for children.

Admission at the door is $3.