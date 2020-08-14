A forest fire update

Here’s the latest update from the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services for the Northeast Region:
- There were two new fires discovered in the Northeast Region by mid-afternoon on August 14.
- Parry Sound 17 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located east of the Massasauga Provincial Park.
- Timmins 12 is 0.1 of a hectare and not under control at the time of this update. This fire is located northeast of Rush Lake.
- There are currently eighteen active fires across the region, of these, fourteen are being observed, two are under control, one is being held and one is not under control.
- Kirkland Lake 10 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located north of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park.
- Timmins 10 is under control at 1.5 hectares and is located south of Dana-Jowsey Lakes Provincial Park.
- The fire hazard is high to extreme across the central and northern portions of the region, while the southern section of the region is showing a moderate to high hazard today.
- Over the next few days, residents of Northern Ontario may notice a haze and the smell of smoke. This is a result of smoke drift from the Nipigon 45 and Red Lake 49 forest fires.
- To see the fire hazard near you, check out the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.
