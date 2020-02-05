A FIRST AND A LAST

One day after turning 17, Laura Noyes made her first blood donation. “My mom used to donate blood, so I wanted to,” said the Brethour teenager as Canadian Blood Services (CBS) phlebotomist Sylvie-Valerie Denis kept a watchful eye. And while the January 29 clinic was a first for Noyes, it was a last for the Temiskaming Shores clinic. A local clinic was re-established in 2006 after a long absence. But CBS is discontinuing the mobile clinics provided by its Sudbury staff to focus instead on establishing a dedicated plasma collection centre in Sudbury. Last week’s clinic at Riverside Place collected 128 units of blood, exceeding its 96-unit target. “It was an amazing event and on behalf of CBS I would like to thank the donors, volunteers, community partners, and the broader public in New Liskeard and the surrounding areas for supporting the organization and patients in need these past years,” said Jenny Fortin, CBS territory manager of donor relations, in an email. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)