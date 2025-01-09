Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

TEMAGAMI – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person, last seen in Temagami on December 19.

Ann Sikulec, 47, was last seen at a residence on Birch Crescent in on December 19 and was last spoken to on December 31. Ann is also known to frequent Southwestern Ontario.

Ann is described as 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) in height, with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Ontario Provincial Police request anyone with information to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.