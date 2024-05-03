Cellular and internet service disruption due to vandalism

ENGLEHART/CHARLTON (Staff) – The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has advised that “there has been a disruption to cellular and internet services to many residents of Englehart and Charlton-Dack after a copper cable theft.

“On May 3, 2024, shortly after 7:20 a.m., members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of copper telephone cable on Highway 560 in the Township of Charlton-Dack.

“Investigation revealed that the culprit(s) cut and stole a substantial amount of copper telephone cable. The offender(s) is unknown at this time and the investigation is continuing. Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate and identify the person(s) involved and locate the copper telephone cable. The total value of the theft and the cost to repair the damage is estimated at $100,000.”

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.