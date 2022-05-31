Highway 11 reopened

LATCHFORD (Staff) – Highway 11 traffic between Temagami and Latchford is now flowing again. The highway was closed down at about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, May 31, after a collision occurred, police reported. By early afternoon, the highway had been reopened. On the same morning, the police had asked the public not to pick up any hitchhikers. Police had also asked the public to stay away from an area near Charlton (Crooked Cross Road) while police investigated an incident earlier in the morning.