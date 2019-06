The squadron’s annual review concluded with the awarding of hardware to its leading cadets. Among the winners were, kneeling from left, Flight Corporal Anna Laurila, Warrant Officer Second Class Milne Wreggitt and Warrant Officer Second Class Molly Malette; standing, from left, Corporal Seth Baker, Flight Corporal Gabriel Dick, Corporal Craig Ross, Warrant Officer Second Class Lucas Despres, Corporal Hunter Woods, Flight Sergeant Marika Jodoin and Sergeant Michaëlle Jodoin. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)