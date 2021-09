Karen Burrows McKnight stood outside Chat Noir Books in downtown New Liskeard as she launched her book And Just Like That. Later that day she gifted the Temiskaming Shores Public Library with a copy. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)

Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — Who hasn’t had challenges in life, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as the economy takes a hit and many people work…

Log In Register This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only.