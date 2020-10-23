Boil water advisory for Cobalt water users

COBALT (Special) – Cobalt residents and Coleman Township residents who receive water through the Cobalt Coleman municipal drinking water distribution system are being advised to boil their water before using.

The advisory was issued due to sampling results.

The notice was released Friday, October 23, and will remain in effect until further advised.

The Timiskaming Health Unit says water system users should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using. As an alternative, the health unit suggests people could use bottled water instead.

Water must be boiled or bottled to: drink; gargle or brush your teeth or rinse dentures; wash fruits, vegetables and other food; or make ice, juices, puddings, or other mixes. Bottled water or another potable water supply should be used to make baby food or formula.

While it is not necessary to boil water for baths and showers used by for adults, teens and older children, small children should be given sponge-baths instead of tub baths or showers, the health unit states. People are cautioned not to swallow any unboiled water used during showers and baths.

When using a dishwasher, it is recommended that people should use a high heat setting or sanitize cycle.

When washing dishes by hand, use hot soapy water, rinse and sanitize and allow dishes to air dry as usual. To sanitize dishes, mix 1 tsp of bleach in one litre of water, and let the dishes soak in the solution for one minute.