EASTER PARADE Fire Chief Mike Beaupre prepared to de-decorate a Latchford fire truck after its parade appearance. Latchford’s firefighting fleet – as well as other first response vehicles, a few ATVs, some tractors, everyday cars and trucks, and even the Easter bunny – took a leisurely procession through Latchford’s streets on Easter Sunday. The idea for a parade was circulated on Thursday and on Sunday afternoon drew more than two dozen vehicles, “an amazing turnout,” said Sharon Gadoury-East, town councillor and chair of the parks and rec committee. As COVID-19 precautions kept people at home, a parade offered a way “just to lift people’s spirits and see the smiles on their faces,” she said. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)