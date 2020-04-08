Early Easter eggs in Englehart Englehart downtown business people got an early visit from the Easter Bunny. On Wednesday morning, April 1, business owners and employees were greeted at their doors with paper Easter eggs taped to the glass. Each egg has a different message of encouragement. Linda Wood, owner of Garlin’s Gift Gallery Plus (which is also the Service Ontario centre), is pictured here with the egg found on her door. No one knows who the Easter Bunny had as helpers, but the message has been cheering, and the eggs are staying in place. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)