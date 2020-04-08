Imagine a day at the beach Theme activities are a regular part of life in one Temiskaming Shores household. Manon Rousseau, left, was supervising a beach party in the driveway of this Temiskaming Shores residence on Saturday, April 4. The evening before the children had gathered to watch a favourite French-language musical group on television. They have also been working at Little School on a nearly daily basis. The idea for a beach party came from Sophie Rousseau-Ripley, 7, (far back). In front are Rosalie Rousseau, 6, and Joshua Rousseau-Ripley, 8, on the trampoline. Missing from the family group photo was Riel Rousseau-Ripley, 6. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)