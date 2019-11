CRAFTY CHRISTMAS During the Englehart Parade of Lights on Friday, November 15, vendors selling crafts and a Kids’ Christmas Corner took place at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex. Danyel Wheeldon was offering her homemade crafts for sale and working on a piece during the event. She is a student at Sheridan College this year and describes herself as a young entrepreneur with a penchant for drawing. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)