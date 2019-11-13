SILVER CROSS PARENTS It’s a designation few can relate to. The Silver Cross Mother is a title bestowed upon the loved ones of deceased Canadian armed forces personnel. An improvised explosive device claimed the life of Martin Goudreault, 35, in Afghanistan in 2010 and he was laid to rest in Casey Township. Wearing their Silver Cross medals are Goudreault’s parents, Micheline and Aurel Goudreault. They laid a wreath in their son’s honour at the Haileybury Cenotaph on Monday, November 11, during a cold Remembrance Day ceremony attended by approximately 300 people. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)