PRIMARY PERSPECTIVE The Temiskaming Palette and Brush Club’s show Primary Perspective was set to wrap-up June 27 at the Cobalt Classic Theatre. Awards of Excellence were presented at a reception June 9 to, from the left, Brenda Henderson for Kaleidoscope Ponies, judge Linda Mustard who presented the awards, Bea-Yeh Eckert for Until We Meet Again and to Carmen Cantin whose Sunshine Poppy received the People’s Choice Award. Absent was Joe-Ann Cleroux whose work Morning Dew was also chosen for an Award of Excellence. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)