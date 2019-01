FIRST ARRIVAL OF 2019 Kaelynn Rose arrived more than two weeks earlier than expected to become the first baby born at Temiskaming Hospital in 2019. The baby girl was born at 6:14 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. She’s the first child for Lisa Hansen and Emmanuel Gauthier of Thornloe. Attending at the birth was Dr. Stacy Desilets. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)