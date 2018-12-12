Five-month-old Kristin Roach will celebrate her first Christmas this year and what better introduction to the season than to meet Santa Claus. Santa had his picture taken with kids on December 7 as part of a fundraiser for the Temiskaming Shores Lioness/Lions Club to help with community projects. It’s the second year for the service club and Santa and LDG Office Supplies in downtown New Liskeard to partner on the effort. Santa will be back at the location December 14 from 6-8 p.m. and December 15 from 12-4 p.m. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)