TEMISKAMING SHORES – On Saturday afternoon, the Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.

Seven are in the south part of the district and 13 in the north.

They bring to 52 the number of active cases in Temiskaming. All are self-isolating, with the exception of one individual who remains in hospital.

The district has now recorded a total of 309 positive cases.

Of the 20 new cases, the health unit said 13 are contacts of confirmed cases and seven are under investigation. The individuals are self-isolating.

The health unit said contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of, being notified.