TEMISKAMING SHORES – On Saturday afternoon, the Timiskaming Health Unit confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.
Seven are in the south part of the district and 13 in the north.
They bring to 52 the number of active cases in Temiskaming. All are self-isolating, with the exception of one individual who remains in hospital.
The district has now recorded a total of 309 positive cases.
Of the 20 new cases, the health unit said 13 are contacts of confirmed cases and seven are under investigation. The individuals are self-isolating.
The health unit said contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of, being notified.
