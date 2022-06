The 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More donated $13,800 to the Rotary Club of Temiskaming Shores June 2 at the Haileybury Golf Club. It is the most raised by the group so far from a single meeting. The funds will be used by the Rotary Club to sponsor a Ukrainian family who will relocate to Temiskaming Shores in the coming weeks. Seen here, from the left, are Rotarian Doug Inglis, 100 Women organizing committee member Lois Weston Bernstein, Rotary president Einas Makki, organizing committee member Joanne Belanger Moore, Rotarian Judie Martin, Rotarian/Ukrainian Initiative chair Candace French, 100 Women organizing committee member Norma Hughes and Rotarian Elise Bernstein, Rotarian past president Laurie Galway, 100 Women organizing committee chair Laurie Wilson and 100 Women committee member Lois Forget. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)