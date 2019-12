The 100 Women organizing committee turned over $11,000 in funds from their first meeting to the Northdale Manor on December 6. The money will be used to purchase new dining room chairs at the facility. From the left in the back row are Northdale Manor activity director Natalie Chartrand, Manor board of directors member Nancy Pedersen, Manor resident Carl Burk, 100 Women organizing committee members Lois Forget, Kim Peters, Lois Weston-Bernstein and Sylvie Lavictoire. In the front row from the left are Manor resident Irene Boucher, Manor administrator Trisha Hopkins, 100 Women chairperson Laurie Wilson and Manor resident Floriani Bourgeois. Missing from the photo are 100 Women committee members Norma Hughes Miller McBride and Michele Lamoureux. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)