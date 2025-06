The 100 Women Who Care Temiskaming Shores and More donated $14,900 to the Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre, to help make the Marsh more accessible to people of all abilities on June 1. From the left are Marsh volunteer Stacey Toupin, 100 Women members Lois Weston Bernstein, Lori Aquino, Marsh board of director member Joanne Goddard, 100 Women member Norma Hughes, Marsh research and education coordinator Bruce Murphy, 100 Women members Linda St. Cyr, Laurie Laverdure, Carol Mackey, Carmen Broughton, Johanne Mathieu, Marlene Mathieu, JoAnne Moar, Angela Fiset and 100 Women chair Laurie Wilson. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)