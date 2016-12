Marcy’s Bed and Breakfast was one of four stops on the Northdale Manor Visions of Christmas House Tours fundraising event which took place Sunday, December 4. Pictured here is Marcy’s Bed and Breakfast co-owner Nancy Savoie (left) and Tanya Langford-Paquette, co-owner of Luv It Events along with Kara Johnston, who decorated this home. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)