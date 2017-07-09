Tale of a Town comes to Temiskaming

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – A story-collecting crew landed in Temiskaming Shores on the weekend.

The Tale of a Town oral history project is collecting stories about Canada’s downtowns, in French and English.

Its mobile recording studio is housed in a distinctive trailer.

It’ll be at the Timiskaming First Nation tomorrow (Mon., July 10); Cobalt, Wed., July 12, and Thurs., July 13, and New Liskeard Fri., July 14, and Sat., July 15.

The interviews will be incorporated into an online podcast that’s expected to be released sometime later this summer.