TEMISKAMING SHORES — Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Temiskaming Shores. The watch was issued at 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 22 and remains in effect until midnight.

A heat warning is also in effect.

Environment Canada states that a few showers or thunderstorms will end late this evening followed by partly cloudy skies. Through the evening winds are blowing from the southwest at 20 kilometres per hour with gusts to 40 kilometres an hour. Winds will become light late this evening.

A low of 17 degrees is also forecast tonight.

Fog patches will develop near midnight, states Environment Canada.