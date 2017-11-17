Winter storm watch for this weekend:

Winter storm watch from Environment Canada:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

A major winter storm is possible late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Several centimetres of snow are likely to fall tonight and into Saturday morning in association with a trough of low pressure. After the passage of the trough, precipitation should become light for much of the day Saturday.

However, snow at times heavy and blowing snow may develop by Saturday evening as a strong area of low pressure approaches the region. Some areas may see 15 to 30 cm of snow by the time the precipitation ends Sunday. The heaviest amounts are likely closer to the Quebec border. There is also a risk of freezing rain in some areas.

There is still considerable uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts as the track of the low pressure system is still not certain.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.