Weather Alert

Winter storm watch in effect for:

New Liskeard – Temagami

Winter conditions expected to develop on Wednesday.

An intensifying low pressure area approaching the Great Lakes tonight will bring a few rounds of rain today and tonight. A cold surge of Arctic air arriving early Wednesday will quickly change the rain to snow along with some patchy freezing rain. The snow will fall heavy at times and accumulate 10 centimetres by evening with further accumulations Wednesday night. Total amounts in excess of 15 centimetres are possible before it ends later Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.