Weather Advisory Tuesday January 10

Weather Advisory

New Liskeard – Temagami

Issued at 15:50 Tuesday 10 January 2017

A winter travel advisory is in effect for today and tonight. Snow continues over the region with total accumulations near 15 cm likely before the snow tapers to flurries near midnight. Brisk winds gusting up to 60 km/h are likely to produce local blowing snow that will reduce visibilities at times to near zero. Poor winter driving conditions are expected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. ### Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ONStorm.