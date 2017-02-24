Watershed conditions in North Bay district

The North Bay district of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry issued the following watershed conditions and water safety statement on Friday, February 24:

On Friday an intensifying low pressure system is forecast to bring mixed precipitation across the Province.

The district – including Temagami and Latchford, Marten River, Sturgeon Falls, Thorne and Eldee, Powassan and Port Loring – is forecasted to receive 10 to 40 millimetres of precipitation and/or mixed precipitation by Saturday morning.

By Sunday, patches of clouds and scattered flurries will prevail. The temperatures will drop to near seasonal values province-wide.

Flows and levels across Central Ontario are at moderate levels and are rising as a result of recent warm temperatures and rainfall.

Continued snowmelt and runoff due to forecast warm temperatures and rainfall will result in flows and levels continuing to rise.

Increasing flows and levels may result in river ice break-up and increase flood risk in areas prone to ice jamming.

Recent warm temperatures and rainfall has resulted in saturated snowpack that is ready to release water content.

Many areas that are free of snowpack are largely saturated and will readily produce runoff.

Combined runoff from the rainfall and snowmelt as well as ice breakup may cause ponding and potential for flooding in low lying areas.

The return to normal temperatures early next week will slow melt and attenuate runoff.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.