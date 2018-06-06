VOCAL FUNDRAISER

An estimated $11,000 was raised at a May 26 evening at the Cobalt-Haileybury Curling Club to assist a Temiskaming Shores woman in need of a double lung transplant. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, food, draws and live music by half a dozen local bands and performers, including Kelly Adams and Jeff Addison, above. The response to the fundraiser for Vicky Pineau – from the donors of cash, talent, food and other support – left organizer and friend Stephanie Thompson “in awe.” (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)