United Way seeking charitable applicants

TIMMINS (Special) – The United Way in Cochrane and Timiskaming has $5,000 to distribute in the Temiskaming Shores area this year.

It’s inviting registered charitable organizations serving the community to apply.

In a news release, it said applicants should consider United Way focus areas as they develop their proposals:

moving people out of poverty and meeting basic needs for food, shelter and employment;

building strong communities by improving access to social and health-related services, supporting resident and community engagement, and supporting community integration and settlement;

helping children by improving access to early childhood learning and development opportunities, helping kids to do well at school and complete high school, and helping them make the transition to adulthood and post-secondary education.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. February 24.

Eligible applicants can get submission packages by contacting the United Way at uwctexdir@gmail.com.

For further information, call 705-268-9695.