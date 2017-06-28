At 2:38 p.m. today (Wednesday), Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, stretching from Kirkland Lake to Temagami.

It reads:

“At 2:38 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

“According to weather radar, large hail of 2 to 3 cm (centimetres) is possible from a thunderstorm over New Liskeard.

“Frequent lightning and wind gusts to 90 km/h are also possible.

“This thunderstorm is moving east and will reach the Quebec Border by 3.15 p.m.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Locally heavy rain is also possible. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.”