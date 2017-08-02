While Easter Water is a work of fiction, “it’s absolutely based on my mom’s life,” said author Sara Burke. The book’s heroine is Hilma – for Hilma Caron, Burke’s mother. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)

Temiskaming woman’s story basis of new novel

Arts & Entertainment
Share this article...Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Pin on Pinterest0Share on LinkedIn0Email this to someone

  Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – What was life like for a girl growing up in the logging camps of Temiskaming in the 1920s and ’30s? That’s the…

Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.
Log In Register

Temiskaming woman’s story basis of new novel was last modified: August 2nd, 2017 by Editorial Staff

Comments

Comments...