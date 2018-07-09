Temagami fire update

Temagami forest fire update:

The following is the latest update from Temagami’s emergency management committee following its meeting at 2 p.m. today (July 9):

Reports on the fires near Temagami are positive.

Further updates on other major fires in the area will be provided as they become available.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry officials are currently assessing the fire near Temagami and are not in a position to change existing evacuation orders. Therefore mandatory evacuation orders from Temagami Shores at the south edge of the town of Temagami to Jessie Lake remain in effect.

Evacuation standby for areas around or near the fire zone near the Town of Temagami will remain in effect until further notice, including the evacuation orders for Finlayson Point and Marten River provincial parks.

The situation will continue to be monitored as the day progresses.

Officials continue to review and set up plans in the event the fire activity increases and an evacuation is needed.

Highway 11 North is open and the Lake Temagami Access Road is travelable.

Strathcona Road remains closed. The Temagami Fire Tower Road remains closed with no access allowed to the fire tower.

Hydro has been restored to Lake Temagami.

We are advising the public who are planning to use the parks in the Temagami area to check the Ontario Parks website as provincial and interior parks closures are in effect.

Go to www.ontarioparks.com for more information.

Anyone requiring accommodation as a result of the evacuation should contact the Municipality of Temagami office at 705-569-3421 and ask for Tammy Lepage during regular office hours.

Please contact the Municipality of Temagami Office at 705-569-3421 if you have any questions or concerns.

Further updates will be provided after the next emergency management committee meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 9.