Les enfants en action paused to officially launch their summer job co-op at the ACFO office in New Liskeard. Seen above with Denise Deschamps, initiatives officer at FedNor which funded the summer program, are, from left, co-op finance director Angela Poirier, 11; co-op secretary Avery Cleave, 11; co-op president Alexis Cleave, 13; co-op vice-president Makayla Sowinski, 12, and co-op marketing director Gustave Chouinard, 12. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)