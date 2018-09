Timiskaming District Secondary School students joined other students across the province on Friday, September 21 in a peaceful protest over changes to the sex-ed curriculum by the Progressive Conservative government. Pictured with about 200 students is lead organizer, Callista Laffrenier. She read a letter of support from NDP leader Andrea Horwath and thanked the students for not consenting to the removal of consent, sexting and LGBTQ concerns from the 2018 curriculum that are important to youth. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)