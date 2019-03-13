Special weather statement in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Risk of freezing rain Thursday morning followed by rain Thursday.



Periods of rain are forecast to begin Thursday morning. With temperatures near the freezing mark, a brief period of freezing rain may occur before temperatures rise above zero. Rainfall amounts in the 10 to 20 mm range are expected by the time the rain tapers off Thursday night.



The rain will combine with mild temperatures near 7 degrees Celsius to produce potentially significant snowmelt and localized ponding on streets and other low lying areas.



The rain and mild temperatures are associated with a strong Colorado low that will transition across northern Ontario Thursday through Thursday night.