Snowstorm approaching

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region, stretching from Kirkland Lake through Temagami, at 10:44 a.m. January 20:

It advises that a snowstorm is expected to begin Monday and continue Monday night and Tuesday.

A deepening Colorado low is forecast to cross the lower Great Lakes for the start of the workweek.

Snow is forecast to spread across portions of Northeastern Ontario later on Monday and intensify Monday night before tapering off later on Tuesday. Significant accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres seem likely at this juncture. Some freezing rain is also possible for Manitoulin and possibly the North Bay area.

This storm will impact travel across a significant area from Sault Ste. Marie to North Bay to Temagami.

Listen for updated statements.

Winter storm or snowfall warnings will likely be issued as the event approaches.