Warnings

2:59 PM EST Monday 06 February 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

Significant snowfall expected on Tuesday.

A low pressure system will bring a significant snowfall to the region on Tuesday. Snow, at times heavy, will start over the regions east of Lake Superior Tuesday morning, and then spread to the regions near the border of Quebec Tuesday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected.

Snowfall will taper off Wednesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

