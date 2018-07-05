Severe thunderstorm warning July 5:

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

New Liskeard – Temagami

At 4:09 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

A line of severe thunderstorms from near Cartier northeast towards Englehart is tracking eastwards at 70 km/h.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.