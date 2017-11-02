Search for missing man continues

KIRKLAND LAKE (Staff) – The search continues for a man last seen a week ago in the vicinity of Beaver Lake near Matachewan.

Paul Yelland, 66, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. October 23.

On November 2, Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police say the search has been expanded to include areas of Watabeag Lake Road, Matheson and Gibson Lake.

Specialized OPP units as well as civilian search and rescue squads in Temiskaming and Timmins are aiding in the search.

Yelland is about six feet in height and weighs about 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair and grey beard.

When last seen, he was wearing blue pyjama pants, ankle-high rubber boots, a light shirt with a fluorescent orange vest and an orange helmet.

He may be driving a 2006 red Honda Rubicon TRX four-wheeler with Ontario licence plate RT758.

Anyone with information regarding Yelland’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.