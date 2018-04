FUELING HOCKEY INTEREST Five-year-old Francessca Bonello of Haileybury received a helping hand from Puckhound player Ava Peters, 12, at the Don Shepherdson Memorial Arena. The March 31 session was the second in a free six-week Esso Fun Days initiative introducing girls of all ages to hockey. How did Francessca describe the program? “Good,” said the rookie player. The final Fun Day is April 15. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)