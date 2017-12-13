Safe trucking campaign continues

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the motoring public about Operation Safe Trucking.

This annual campaign, which runs until December 15, focusses on enforcing rules of the road and moving violations, but specifically for Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV).

The OPP investigates thousands of preventable CMV collisions every year, making this a serious road safety issue.

In 2015 and 2016, the OPP responded to a total of 13,668 collisions, one that involved large commercial transport trucks in which 155 people lost their lives. So far this year (January 1 to October 15, 2017), the OPP has responded to more than 5,000 transport truck-related collisions – 67 lives were lost in 56 of the collisions.

As part of the OPP’s commitment to saving lives on Ontario roads, the OPP has developed a CMV Collision Mitigation Strategy that aims to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions on OPP-patrolled roads and highways.

The OPP continues to collaborate with the Ministry of Transportation, the Ontario Trucking Association and other important CMV safety partners that help keep our highways safe.

The Temiskaming OPP is reminding the public that officers will be focusing on violations such as: Follow too close, Speeding, Improper lane change, Distracted Driving, Improper Turns, Fail to Yield Right of Way, Improper Passing and Disobey Traffic Control. These violations are attributable to many CMV involved collisions and the OPP remind the public to drive carefully, so that everyone can make it home safely.