Power across north part of district

DISTRICT (Staff) — At 8:38 a.m. Thursday, November 16, Hydro One issued a notice that there is a power outage currently being experienced in much of the north part of the district.

The power outage began at 8:01 a.m. Thursday, November 16 and the estimated time for repair is between noon for areas to the west and north, and 12:15 p.m. for those to the south.

Kirkland Lake, Englehart and the surrounding townships of Dack, Sharpe, Marter, Bayly, Evanturel, Robillard, Ingram, Charlton, Chamberlain, Savard, James, Matachewan, Tudhope, Grenfell, Eby, Nicol, Benoit, Lawson, Maisonville, and Chown are being affected.

In all, close to 3,000 homes are without power.

Hydro One state earlier this morning that the cause is unknown and the crews were en route to patrol for the source of the outage.