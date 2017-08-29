Possible water disruption

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The City of Temiskaming Shores is advising residents of Haileybury and North Cobalt that there may be disruptions of water service for a short period of time on Wednesday morning.

The city states that “due to required work at the Haileybury reservoir, residents of Haileybury and North Cobalt serviced by the municipal water system may experience a water disruption for a short period of time while this necessary work is being completed. This work is scheduled to begin at 10:00am on Wednesday August 30, 2017.

We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.”