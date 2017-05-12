Police investigating hit-and-run

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Police are appealing to the public for help after a reported hit-and-run left a pedestrian injured.

Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police say the male pedestrian sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, which occurred in North Cobalt on Station Street at about 5:40 p.m. May 10.

Police say the vehicle involved is described as a red car and is believed to have sustained damage to the front bumper on the driver’s side.

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate the suspect vehicle and driver.

People may call the OPP directly, at 1-888-310-1122.

Information may also be passed on anonymously through Crime Stoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/tips.