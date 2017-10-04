Passing on help

NORTH BAY (Staff) – Are you worried about completing your passport application correctly?

Help will be on hand Tuesday, October 10, when Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota hosts a passport clinic at Riverside Place in New Liskeard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Staff will be available to answer questions and review application documents, said Carla Ammerata, the MP’s communications manager.

To enable one-stop shopping, a photographer will also be on site to take passport photos.

The usual fees will apply for passport applications, renewals and photos.

Individuals may also provide their consent to authorize the MP’s office to contact Passport Canada on their behalf with specific questions or to inquire about the status of an application, Ammerata said.

Last year, the MP’s office helped process almost 2,200 applications, and the number keeps growing, Ammerata said.