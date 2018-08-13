North Bay 72 update

The massive wildlife that began July 8 in Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater park isn’t out, but it’s being held.

In a report earlier this morning (Monday), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says that crews continue to remove equipment from areas of the fire that are less active.

Infrared scanning continues to identify hotspots that crews will extinguish.

Helicopter bucketing is also supporting ground crews.

Travel restrictions have eased, but remain in place in some areas.

For a detailed map of current travel restrictions visit Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Recent precipitation and progress made in containing existing forest fires prompted the ministry to remove the Restricted Fire Zone in some areas of the Northeast, effective noon August 10.

The zones still affected include areas north of Rosseau, northwest to Espanola and Cartier, over to the Quebec border including Temagami and Mattawa north of the Mattawa River.

This includes Parry Sound, Burk’s Falls, Powassan, North Bay and Greater Sudbury.

For a visual representation of the affected areas please visit the ministry’s interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

If you live in an area outside the adjusted Restricted Fire Zone, the ministry advised the public to check first with your local municipality to ensure there’s no fire ban issued in your area.

The ministry also reminds the public to take extra care when having a campfire and to follow the safety tips listed at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

As of the morning of August 13, there are 41 active forest fires across the Northeast. Of these, six are not yet under control, and 35 are either being held, under control or being observed.